Elaine C. Kaster
Dykesville - Elaine C. Kaster, 88, passed away on wednesday June 10, 2020. Visitation will take place after 9:00AM on Thursday June 18, 2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Dykesville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM. Please go to www.ryanfh.com for further obituary information.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.