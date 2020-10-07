Elaine C. Mommaerts
Green Bay - Elaine C. Mommaerts, 93, passed away Monday October 5, 2020. She was born on January 27,1927 in Green Bay to Robert E. Armstrong and Alma (Joachim) Armstrong.
Elaine grew up in Green Bay, graduating from East High School, Class of 1945, and furthered her education my attending Corcoran School of Art and Design in Washington D.C.
On September 2, 1950, Elaine Married Myron J. Mommaerts celebrating their 70th Wedding Anniversary just one month ago. Together they had two children, Stephan and Andrea.
Elaine had an outside the home career at St. Vincent's Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist for 25 years. She was a classy lady in everything she did and had a passion for sewing, cooking and art. Elaine's creativity included designing clothing, formals, and costumes for herself, children, and grandchildren. She took pleasure in making gourmet meals well into her 90's.
Elaine always had a super sense of humor laughing at the daily stories of what the children and grandchildren were doing. She loved all dogs including her dog and grand dogs.
Elaine is survived by her husband, Myron James Mommaerts; children, Stephen (Julie Brooks) Mommaerts and Andrea (Daniel) Platkowski; grandchildren, Cara (Jared) Stedl, Ross (Melissa) Platkowski; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Isabella Stedl, Anna and Taryn Platkowski.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents.
A private family mass was held. Entombment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to: www.Blaney FuneralHome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Hospice .