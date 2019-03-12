Services
Elaine C. O'Neil

Manitowoc - Elaine C. O'Neil, age 92, a Manitowoc resident, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Manitowoc.

She was born on March 7, 1927 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late Lawrence and Cecilia (Sobieszczyk) Lambries. Elaine was a graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School, Class of 1946. On October 26, 1948 she married Gerald F. O'Neil at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on December 24, 1978. Elaine was employed with the Tinsel Mfg. Co. and also Mirro Aluminum Company and then as a nurses aid at Park Lawn Home until her retirement in 1986. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and loved helping others.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Lawrence and Kathleen O'Neil, Green Bay; four granddaughters: Heather O'Neil, Courtney (Dave) Nicklaus, Marisa (Ryan) Jerabek, Salina (Ryan) Burtnett; six great grandchildren; two sisters and one brother-in-law: Dolores (Richard) Melichar, Elizabeth Musial; and a special niece: Debbie (Tim) Meyer. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by a son: Joseph O'Neil; a granddaughter: Tivoli O'Neil; and three brothers: Sam, Norman and Alvin Lambries.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc. Officiating at the Mass of Christian Burial will be the Rev. Jose Lopez with burial at Calvary Cemetery, Manitowoc.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall (1114 South 21st Street) Manitowoc, from 9:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019 until 10:45 a.m.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at River's Bend Health & Rehabilitation Center, Holy Family Memorial Medical Center and Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care extended to Elaine and her family.

The Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2019
