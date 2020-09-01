1/1
Elaine C. VanDen (Stencil) Busch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine C. (Stencil) Van Den Busch

Green Bay - Elaine C. (Stencil) Van Den Busch, 92, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at home with her family at her side. She was born July 14, 1928, in Green Bay, WI, the daughter of the late William and Julia (Blonde) Stencil. She married the love of her life Vernon Van Den Busch on September 25, 1948. Elaine grew up on a dairy farm in Pine Grove and continued dairy farming with Vernon in the town of Ledgeview until 1986. She was a hard-working woman who not only worked by Vernon's side on the farm, but also worked at Paper Converting Machine Company for 7 years in the late 1950's and then worked as a custodian at De Pere High School for 32 years. Elaine passed down her devotion for the Catholic Faith to her family by praying the rosary with diligence and humility.

Elaine was a loving, caring, and generous wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved the outdoors and her companion animals. After retirement she could be seen each day walking down the road with her dog Pal and then later her dog Woody. She would trudge through the snow to be sure the "farm cats" were fed and watered daily in the machine shed. Elaine had a zest for life, playing as hard as she worked. In her younger years she loved to polka dance, go on gambling bus trips, and play cards with numerous groups of friends. In her retirement, she and Vernon enjoyed traveling, including two European trips, as well as trips to Las Vegas, Nashville, the Dakotas, and Hawaii.

She is survived by her five children, Tim, Barb, Ann (Joe) Heyrman, Karen Finnel, and Lynn (Joe) Barrett; six grandchildren Greg (Doree) Heyrman, Theresa Beyer, Jeff (MaryJo) Heyrman, Matt Finnel, Andrea (Jason) Maresh, and Andy (Sarah) Finnel; 11 great-grandchildren, Brad (Amanda), Garrett (Mallory), Tehya (Ty), Ryan, Ava, Grace, Morgan, Allen, Charleigh, McCoy, and McKinley. Elaine is further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert, Donald, and Kenneth Stencil, along with her granddaughter, Carrie Heyrman.

Visitation for Elaine will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church Glenmore, 5840 Apple Rd., De Pere, WI, on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Paul Demuth officiating. Entombment will be at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Catholic Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers and other expressions of sympathy a memorial fund is being established. Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com. The family does encourage the public to practice safe social distancing and masks are appreciated.

The family extends a special thank you to Elaine's caregivers, son-in-law Joe Barrett, daughters Barb and Lynn, and Shellie Berg for their great care and compassion. Elaine's family also thanks the nurses and staff at Unity Hospice for their compassionate service during Mum's final two weeks.

"Remember me with laughter and smiles, cause that's the way I'll remember you all. If all you can remember me is with tears, then don't remember me at all."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 1 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Proko Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved