Elaine E. Borremans
1920 - 2020
Elaine E. Borremans

Green Bay - Elaine E. Borremans, 100, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on April 8, 1920 to John and Irene (Lambert) Anderson.

Elaine was employed by Kresge Department Store as a Department Manager. She was a longtime member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Elaine had a passion for flower gardening; she loved all flowers. She enjoyed playing cards; especially Rummy 500.

Elaine is survived by her two children and a son-in-law: Tom Borremans, Green Bay; Judy (James) Decker, Pulaski; two grandsons, Matthew Decker, Mitch (Katy) Decker; granddaughter-in-law, Julie Decker; five great-grandchildren, Austin, Veronica, Gunner, Alex and Charlie; sister-in-law, Patricia Anderson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Robert, Leonard, Gordon; and an infant sister.

A private family service will be held. Burial will take place in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com, or cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 to the attention of Elaine Borremans' family and they will be forwarded on.

The family would like to thank Dr. Melissa Hidde and the staff at Bellin Health, and Heartland Hospice for all their compassionate care for Mom; especially Bobbi, Crystal, Cody, and Chaplain John, also to Sr. Marla and Fr. Paul Demuth for all their prayers and kindness.

Elaine will be missed by all for her kindness and ongoing smile and generosity to ALL. She was truly a gift from God to make this life a little better. Elaine was an angel among us all, always forgiving no matter what and making things easier for everyone else, even at her own hardship and expense.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
