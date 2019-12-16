|
|
Elaine J. Gezella
Green Bay - Elaine J. Gezella, 93, passed away at her residence in Green Bay on the early morning of Sunday, December 15, 2019.
She was born in Green Bay to the late Joseph and Johanna (VanDenHeuvel) Servais on December 20, 1925. Elaine married Chester Gezella on June 12, 1948 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on May 29, 1995. Elaine had a Press Gazette route and worked as a Lamers School Bus driver. She volunteered and served at the Senior Center, as well as Salvation Army and Brown County Mental Health. Elaine was also a lifetime member of the VFW Duck Axillary- Duck Creek.
Survivors include her children, Leon "Lee" (Bonnie) Gezella, Richard "Rick" (Brenda) Gezella, Gary (Diane) Gezella, all of Green Bay, and Ann (Griz) Orlikowski, of Sobieski; ten grandchildren, Heather Gezella, Mandi Gezella, Micheal (Abby) Gezella, Matthew Gezella, Jeremy (Melody) Gezella, Justin (Brittany) Gezella, Jasmine (Luke) Schaefer, Kimberly (Adam) Dalke, Emery "Amber" Orlikowski, and Nathan Orlikowski; two step-grandchildren, John (Ann) Bauer and Mike Bauer; 12 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Marge Servais; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Elaine is preceded in death by her siblings, Luella (Hilton) Schreader, Robert Servais, Marie (Clifford) Moore, and Bernice (Henry) Nitka; and one step-grandson, Tony Bauer.
Visitation will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1224 12th Avenue, on Friday, December 20, 2019, from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am, with Rev. Dave Schmidt officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum.
Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Elaine's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Elaine's name.
The family would like to extend a special thank to Unity Hospice for their care and compassion shown toward Elaine and her family.
Happy birthday, Mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019