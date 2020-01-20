|
Elaine Jerabek
Casco - Elaine Jerabek, 70, town of Casco passed away January 18th at the Unity Hospice residence from cancer.
She was born June 6, 1949 to Edwin and Evelyn (Paplham) Jerabek. She attended Rosebud School and Casco High School graduating in 1967. She worked on the family farm all her life as well as factory work. She worked for many years at Plumbers Woodwork and then at the Volrath Company. Our sister was quiet, but the most hard-working individual you would ever meet. We were always amazed at all what she could do in a day.
She is survived by her brother, Earl, on the home farm; Sisters Edith (Paul) Lauscher, Kewaunee; Ethel (Donald) Cain, Casco and Emily (Jayne) Rankin, De Pere, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by parents, brother Ernest Jerabek, niece, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm on TODAY January 22, 2020 at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Howard Batt officiating. Burial to follow in the West Slovan Cemetery. No flowers please. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for their compassion, love and care given to Elaine and a special "Thank You" to Lyle Malcore who kept the farm running during this trying time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020