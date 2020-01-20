Services
Wiesner & Massart
107 Wiesner Ave
Casco, WI 54205
920-837-7414
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine Jerabek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Jerabek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine Jerabek Obituary
Elaine Jerabek

Casco - Elaine Jerabek, 70, town of Casco passed away January 18th at the Unity Hospice residence from cancer.

She was born June 6, 1949 to Edwin and Evelyn (Paplham) Jerabek. She attended Rosebud School and Casco High School graduating in 1967. She worked on the family farm all her life as well as factory work. She worked for many years at Plumbers Woodwork and then at the Volrath Company. Our sister was quiet, but the most hard-working individual you would ever meet. We were always amazed at all what she could do in a day.

She is survived by her brother, Earl, on the home farm; Sisters Edith (Paul) Lauscher, Kewaunee; Ethel (Donald) Cain, Casco and Emily (Jayne) Rankin, De Pere, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents, brother Ernest Jerabek, niece, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 pm on TODAY January 22, 2020 at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home - Casco. Funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Howard Batt officiating. Burial to follow in the West Slovan Cemetery. No flowers please. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital and Unity Hospice for their compassion, love and care given to Elaine and a special "Thank You" to Lyle Malcore who kept the farm running during this trying time.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -