Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ST. MARY CHURCH
LUXEMBURG, WI
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020
7:30 PM
ST. MARY CHURCH
LUXEMBURG, WI
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Mary Church
Luxemburg, WI
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Luxemburg, WI
Elaine K. Dorner

Elaine K. Dorner Obituary
Elaine K. Dorner

Luxemburg - Elaine K. Dorner, loving and cherished mother, died peacefully at Helping Hearts Assisted Living on December 25, 2019, at the age of 91.

Friends may call at the ST. MARY CHURCH, LUXEMBURG, 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Closing parish prayer service 7:30 pm Wednesday. Visitation will continue between 9:00 and 10:15 am Thursday, January 2, 2020 at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg. Funeral 10:30 am Thursday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg.

A full obituary will be published in Monday's edition and can be found currently at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
