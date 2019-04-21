Services
Knutson Cotter Funeral Home
536 County Road R
Denmark, WI 54208
920-863-2411
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior Lutheran Church
435 Wisconsin Ave
Denmark, WI
Elaine Krueger Obituary
Elaine Krueger

Denmark - Elaine Krueger, age 88 of Denmark, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019.

Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm at Cotter Funeral Home, 536 County Rd R, Denmark. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 9am to 10:45am, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 435 Wisconsin Ave., Denmark.

A full obituary will appear when arrangements are complete.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
