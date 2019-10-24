Services
Rhodes-Charapata Lena - Lena
438 W. Main Street
Lena, WI 54139
920-829-6100
Lena - Elaine M. (Foral) LeFebre age 96 of Lena, went to walk beside Jesus on 10-22-2019. Born on June 10, 1923 the first child of Anton and Emma Foral. On Dec. 6, 1942 Elaine was united in marriage to Robert LeFebre Sr.. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together and had 7 children. Elaine loved big band music, baking poppy seed birthday cakes (the best) for our birthdays, sewing comforters which were made from her sheep's wool. One of Robert's and Elain's joys were taking a ride around the block.

Survivors include 6 children Roberta (Joe) Wagner, Craig (Diane) LeFebre, Louis (Deb) LeFebre, Joe LeFebre of Lena, Sharon (Allen) Valenta of Pound, Tony (Kris) LeFebre of Abrams, 12 grandchildren Scott, Troy, Theresa, Todd, Derek, Andy, Ben, Chris, Vickie, Dawn, Diane and Greg, 20 great grandchildren one sister Loryce Heisel of Penn Laird Virginisa, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Sr., son Robert Jr. her parents, Brother Ken, brother in law Tim Heisel

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Lena on Monday October 28th from 9:30-11 AM the service will be at 11 AM with Father Felix Abano officiating. Elaine will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery in Lena following the Mass.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30, 2019
