Elaine M. Kopecky
Green Bay - Elaine Mary Kopecky, 92, peacefully entered eternal rest Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Elaine, born on a farm in Lawrence, developed a lifelong passion for country things and manners; a love of Wisconsin corn and tomatoes, fresh baked bread with lots of butter, monitoring the height of the corn, and rising early. Leaving home as a very young woman, Elaine established herself in Green Bay, bringing the skills she learned on the farm to her new role as homemaker and mother.
Her laundry hung on the clothesline so late in the season the stiffened shapes looked like cardboard cutouts. Her towering layer cakes were presented with pride on birthdays or simply to satisfy a craving for cream cheese frosting. Elaine had a green thumb as well as a great knowledge and appreciation of flowers. Birds and their song pleased her greatly. Spotting the first robin each spring was a seasonal turning point, a mood boost. Her Christmas candies were legendary, and she was known to have masterfully prepared a Baked Alaska. The checkerboard came out on snow days and popcorn was popped. She favored country songs and was known to have stopped ironing to sing along a television airing of "Honky Tonk Blues," word for word, with all the yearning of Hank Williams. Elaine could yodel, if asked. "Gone with the Wind" was her favorite movie. She identified with Scarlett O'Hara, admired her "gumption". She loved fudge, crisp, just picked apples in autumn, spareribs and sauerkraut. She loved Kaap's candy and having lunch at the restaurant. She loved bathrobes and pants with elastic waistbands. She collected socks and gloves by the dozens. She found great enjoyment in rides in the country and she cherished her ritual of rising early to read the Bible. Elaine was playful and fun to be around. She was full of life and stories, willingly holding court to a room full of eager listeners.
Elaine was deeply appreciative of the loving kindness and help of her neighbors Holly and Tony, Maryanne, Linda and Rick, and the clerks up at TJ Max. The family thankfully embraces each of you as well as offering a very special thank-you to Sandra for all you have done. A special thanks goes to the dedicated caregivers at Tender Hearts and the compassionate staff at Heartland Hospice. Elaine is survived by her daughters Kathy, Sandra, Lynn (Alan) and Tina; daughter-in-law Lynn; stepsons John and Joe (Lana); sisters Francis, Viola, (Cliff), Shirley, and Sharon; brother Jim; 5 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son Robert (Bobby); brothers Leland and Kenny, and husbands John Binsfield and James Kopecky.
The family will greet friends and family from 1-2 pm Tuesday, November 5th at Lyndahl Funeral Home in Green Bay, 1350 Lombardi Ave. 54304. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019