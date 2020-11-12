Elaine M. Lamers
De Pere - Elaine M. Lamers, 78, De Pere, passed away Tuesday November 10, 2020 after a battle with Covid. She was born September 28, 1942 to the late Leo and Lorraine (Hermsen) Hooyman. Elaine was a longtime resident and graduate of Kimberly High School. On May 19, 2001 she was united in marriage to Allen Lamers.
Friends may call after 8:00AM Saturday November 14, 2020 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Community 323 Pine Street, Little Chute. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00AM with Fr. Ron Belitz officiating. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum. Please go to www.ryanfh.com
to send online condolences to the family. In Lieu of flowers a memorial will be established. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the family with arrangements.
To watch Livestream of the Mass please go to www.stjn.org