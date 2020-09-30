On Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, Elaine Reed, loving, kind-hearted, and goofy mother of 5 passed away at age 64. She was born on August 18th, 1956 in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Pulaski High School in May of 1974. Elaine worked at the casino for over ten years at the table games.
In life, she loved caring for life, be it her children, grandchildren, plants, being out in nature, feeding birds, thrifting, playing sports and playing darts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rachael (Emerson) Reed and Emroy "Stormy" Corn, her brothers Joseph Reed, Sr., and Al Reed.
She is survived by her long-time companion, Clarence Doxtator, Sr., her children: Shane (Lisa) Skenandore, Erika Skenandore, Jessica (Daniel) Gaetz, Samantha Smith, and Briana Doxtator. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, her siblings Wanda (Raymond) Reed, Barbara (Daniel) Summers, Victoria (David) Reed- VanderZanden, Emerson Reed, Jr., Peter Reed, and Billy (Michelle) Reed.
Funeral Service will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave. friends and family may visit from 9:30 am until 11:00 am and service to follow at 11:00 am.