Elaine M. Reed
1956 - 2020
On Tuesday, September 29th, 2020, Elaine Reed, loving, kind-hearted, and goofy mother of 5 passed away at age 64. She was born on August 18th, 1956 in Green Bay, WI. She graduated from Pulaski High School in May of 1974. Elaine worked at the casino for over ten years at the table games.

In life, she loved caring for life, be it her children, grandchildren, plants, being out in nature, feeding birds, thrifting, playing sports and playing darts.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rachael (Emerson) Reed and Emroy "Stormy" Corn, her brothers Joseph Reed, Sr., and Al Reed.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Clarence Doxtator, Sr., her children: Shane (Lisa) Skenandore, Erika Skenandore, Jessica (Daniel) Gaetz, Samantha Smith, and Briana Doxtator. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, her siblings Wanda (Raymond) Reed, Barbara (Daniel) Summers, Victoria (David) Reed- VanderZanden, Emerson Reed, Jr., Peter Reed, and Billy (Michelle) Reed.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Newcomer Chapel, 340 S. Monroe Ave. friends and family may visit from 9:30 am until 11:00 am and service to follow at 11:00 am. To leave an online condolence please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Service
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
