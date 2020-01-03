Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Elaine Mary Campshure


1963 - 2020
Elaine Mary Campshure Obituary
Elaine Mary Campshure

Oconto - Elaine Mary Campshure, 56, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She was born on September 30, 1963, in Green Bay to Alex and Helen (Gagnon) Kleczka.

Elaine graduated from Bay Port High School, Class of 1981. On January 20, 2006, she married Pete Campshure. Elaine worked as a CNC Machinist at Ariens, Koss, and Ace.

She enjoyed shooting pool for Dale and Jane's, shopping, and camping. Taking family trips to the Dells were special. Elaine was especially known for her crafting abilities. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Pete; her mother, Helen Kleczka; children, Mitchell (Jamie) Notz, Alex (Laura) Notz, Malorie (James) Schmidt, Bruce Campshure, Chad (Tracy) Campshure, Amber Fetterly, Chris Campshure; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Evangelenaeh, Kayden, Onyx, Isaac, Levi, Kamin, Edison, Kaitlyn, Gabby, Lexi, Gracie, Cooper, Easton; siblings, Evelyn (Cliff) Buchert and Roger Kleczka (Vicki); sister-in-law, Carol; brothers-in-law, Norbert (Joy) Campshure and Bob (Bonnie) Campshure; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Alex; sisters-in-law, Nancy (Paul) Thomas and Delores (Howie) Durkee; aunts and uncles.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 8; followed by the Memorial Service at 7 p.m. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Elaine's name.

A special thank you is extended to the Oconto Fire and Rescue, and the staff of St. Vincent Hospital ICU for their genuine compassion given to Elaine and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
