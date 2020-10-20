Elaine Niec
Pulaski - Elaine Niec, 75, Pulaski, passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday evening, October 16, 2020, following a long illness. The daughter of Helen (Bochenek) and the late Louis Sikorski was born February 2, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. The family moved to Krakow when she was a young girl.
Elaine married her high school sweetheart, Conrad Niec, on September 18, 1965, at St. Casimir Church in Krakow. The couple made their home and raised their family in the Pulaski area. She worked for many years at the Pulaski Five and Dime and Flowers by Tom in Pulaski.
Elaine was a member of St. Casimir Parish in Krakow, where she had served as a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed parish events. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and all kinds of needlework and sewing. Elaine loved her family, and liked cooking and baking for family gatherings. She and Conrad went on many camping and fishing trips together, especially after retirement.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Conrad; a daughter and son: Debra (William) Bohl, Abrams, Steven (Wendy) Niec, Chase; one daughter-in-law, Beth Niec, Chase; seven grandchildren: Mackayla and Katie Niec, Justin and Travis Bohl, Alesha Huffman, Raymond, and Louis Niec; her mother, Helen Sikorski, Krakow; one brother, Kenneth (Cathy) Sikorski, Krakow; one sister, Betty (Norman) Wesolowski, Green Bay; one sister-in-law, Janice Cayemberg, Green Bay; an aunt, Rosemary Sikorski, Sobieski; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Kevin, on July 24, 2017, her father, Louis Sikorski, and one brother, Michael Sikorski.
Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines. Masks will be available for anyone who does not have one.
Friends are invited to gather with the family from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22nd, at St. Casimir Church, W140 Park St., Krakow. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church, Fr. James Gannon, O.F.M. officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family extends a thank you to the staffs at The Bay in Suring, Unity Hospice, and Lakeland Care for their compassionate services.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Niec family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com