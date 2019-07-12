|
|
Elaine Powell
Menominee, MI -
Elaine A. Powell, 90, of Menominee, MI passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born October 10, 1928 in Marinette to Frank and Agnes Jenkins.
Elaine spent her early life in Marinette and was a graduate of Marinette High School. She married Gordon H. Powell in 1949. Elaine devoted most of her life to being an awe-inspiring wife and mother. She is especially remembered for her cooking and baking. No one was ever known to leave her home hungry.
She is survived by four children, Laurie Olson (Frank Pleuss) of Green Bay, Scott (Boni) Powell, Dan Powell (Terri Faucette) and Todd Powell, all of Menominee, MI; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Donna (Jerome "Duffy") Nast of Marinette, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gordon and a sister, Doris.
A private family service was held.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Friendly Community Coalition of Marinette County, 2500 Hall Ave., Marinette, WI 54143.
Hansen-Onion-Martell funeral home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 12 to July 13, 2019