1/1
Elaine Reinke
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Reinke

Kewaunee - Elaine Clare Reinke, age 84 formerly of Kewaunee passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Green Bay. She was born on December 28, 1935 to the late Robert and Marie (Lawler) Engels.

Elaine graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1954. On November 19, 1960 she married John L. Reinke.

Elaine worked at Wisconsin Public Service Corp., farmed, raised her family and worked at Schreiber Foods until her retirement. She loved the Packers, playing cards and her casino bus trips. She was a loving mom, grandma and friend and will be missed by many.

Survivors include her children: Bob (Liz) Reinke; Tom Reinke and Karen; Jeanne Reinke and Norm; John Reinke and Lori; Mike Reinke; grandchildren: McKenzie, Mitchel, Blake, John Paul Riley, Derek, Wendy, Cole and Melissa; four great grandchildren: siblings: Denny and Donna Engels, her favorite sister, Mary Ann and Jerry Feldhausen, sister-in-law: Karen Engels; special friends: Carol Lemon, Joan Stodola and John; Evelyn Schleis, Carole Engels, Betty and Kurt Stodola and Gloria and Richard Warden. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Bob Engels, Ron (Kay) Engels, brothers-in-law: Donald (Fran) Reinke, Fr. Francis Reinke and friend, Marcey Loehlein.

Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday December 12 at St. Lawrence Church, Stangelville until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Dennis Drury.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Allouez Sunrise Village, Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice, especially Chrystal, Brooks and Fr. Bob Kabat for the care and concern that they gave Elaine.

Go to www.buchananfh.com to send condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee
1425 Ellis Street
Kewaunee, WI 54216
920-388-3811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buchanan Funeral Home - Kewaunee

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved