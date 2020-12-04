Elaine Reinke
Kewaunee - Elaine Clare Reinke, age 84 formerly of Kewaunee passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020 in Green Bay. She was born on December 28, 1935 to the late Robert and Marie (Lawler) Engels.
Elaine graduated from St. Joseph's Academy in 1954. On November 19, 1960 she married John L. Reinke.
Elaine worked at Wisconsin Public Service Corp., farmed, raised her family and worked at Schreiber Foods until her retirement. She loved the Packers, playing cards and her casino bus trips. She was a loving mom, grandma and friend and will be missed by many.
Survivors include her children: Bob (Liz) Reinke; Tom Reinke and Karen; Jeanne Reinke and Norm; John Reinke and Lori; Mike Reinke; grandchildren: McKenzie, Mitchel, Blake, John Paul Riley, Derek, Wendy, Cole and Melissa; four great grandchildren: siblings: Denny and Donna Engels, her favorite sister, Mary Ann and Jerry Feldhausen, sister-in-law: Karen Engels; special friends: Carol Lemon, Joan Stodola and John; Evelyn Schleis, Carole Engels, Betty and Kurt Stodola and Gloria and Richard Warden. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Bob Engels, Ron (Kay) Engels, brothers-in-law: Donald (Fran) Reinke, Fr. Francis Reinke and friend, Marcey Loehlein.
Friends may call after 9:00 a.m. Saturday December 12 at St. Lawrence Church, Stangelville until the time of services. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Fr. Dennis Drury.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Allouez Sunrise Village, Allouez Parkside Village and Heartland Hospice, especially Chrystal, Brooks and Fr. Bob Kabat for the care and concern that they gave Elaine.
