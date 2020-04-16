|
|
Elaine Schleis
Kewaunee - Elaine Schleis, age 93 of Kewaunee died on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the Kewaunee Care Center. She was born on August 25, 1926 in the Town of Two Creeks to the late John and Helen (Korlesky) Komoroski.
She graduated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School with the class of 1945. She then married Francis E. Schleis on June 30, 1948 and he preceded her in death on February 7, 2008.
She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Norman now St. Isidore the Farmer Parish at Tisch Mills and the Rosary Society. She loved baking kolaches and Bohemian baking, playing cards, polka dancing. She was an avid Brewer and Packer fan and watched all the games. She especially loved getting together with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Survivors include: three sons and daughters-in-law:Ronald and Judy; Tom and Barbara; Chip and Terry all of Kewaunee; two daughters and sons-in-law: Carol and Eugene Ott, Two Rivers; Mary and Kevin Pribyl, Denmark; son-in-law: Russel Schuster, Algoma; thirteen grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren; one sister: Rita Novak, Manitowoc; one sister-in-law: Mary Komoroski, SC, numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; two daughters: Marlene Schuster; Ann Schleis; three brothers: Ed (Mary) Komoroski; Val (Phyllis) Komoroski; Glenn Komoroski; two sisters: Lucille (Glenn) Stueck and Leona (Arthur) Riha; Delmar Novak; two brothers-in-law: Melvin Schleis, David (Deloris) Schleis and a sister-in-law: Elsie (Chuck) Kuhl.
Due to the Corona Virus regulations a private Mass for the immediate family will be held now and a celebration of life Mass will be held when permitted.
The family would like to thank the staff of Kewaunee Care Center, Unity Hospice, Fr. Dennis and Christal Wavrunek for all of the care and concern that they gave Elaine and her family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2020