Elaine Tisler
Coleman - Elaine K. Tisler, 82, of Coleman, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born to the late Winford and Angela (Monette) Biemeret on March 1, 1938 in Green Bay. Elaine married Ray Tisler in 1970. She worked at numerous retail jobs and was a stay at home mom with her son Curt until he was in high school. Lastly she worked at Frigo Cheese from 1983 until her retirement. Elaine enjoyed yard work and being outside and was an avid Packer Fan. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church, Coleman.
Surviving are her son Curt (Diane) Tisler, Coleman; two grandchildren, Mark and Alex Tisler and one great grandson Aiden.
Besides her parents Elaine was preceded in death by her husband Ray in 2007 and two sisters, Mary Ann and Joan.
The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Anne Catholic Church, Coleman on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 11 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 1 PM with Father Felix Abano officiating. Elaine will be placed to rest at St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Coleman. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com
to express online condolences. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to either the Coleman Rescue or Coleman Fire Department.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Unity Hospice in Elaine's last days. Also a heartfelt thank you to Liz for her compassionate care and friendship over the past few years.