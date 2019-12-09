|
Elaine V. Jandrin
Casco - On Saturday, our beloved Elaine, 69, of Lincoln, Wisconsin passed away on December 07, 2019 surrounded by family. After a six-year battle with breast cancer, God called her home. Elaine was born to Norbert and Olga (Brant) Vanderkinter in Kewaunee, Wisconsin.
She married Terry on Saturday, January 15th, 1972, in Kewaunee and they had a large family. Elaine attended Silver Lake College in pursuit of a teaching degree. Elaine absolutely adored children. Family was her world, she always put her family first. She had a beautiful spirit and enjoyed sharing her love, her smile would light up the room. Elaine worked as a bank teller for Baylake Bank and loved her coworkers. Elaine enjoyed traveling. Cooking was her passion, she whipped up the best of anything, and you could taste her love and enjoyment in her food. No one will ever come close to her Dill and Chicken Dumpling soup. She was proud to have her children and grandchildren cook with her. She also loved working on a new puzzle and her eyes would light up when her family would help her. She loved gardening and canning. Elaine was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother, she left us too soon. She loved Christmas music, baking Christmas cookies, and reading. We will never forget how much she taught and showed us and how much she enjoyed knitting and sewing. She had a loving soul that touched so many people, she was the best listener. She had a large heart and always made sure that when people visited, they would be well fed. Her family was her world and she was ours. She was our angel on earth and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by spouse Terry, six children, Jeanine (Chris) Wierichs, Troy (Tammy) Jandrin, Lisa (friend Bob) Dellise, Lori (Ben) DeJardin, Sara Jandrin, and Rachel (Mark) LeCaptain; fourteen grandchildren, Kaylin (Justin) Urban, Jordon (Gabby) Pardowsky, Jacob (friend Brandi) Pardowsky, Isaac Pardowsky, Ashley DeJardin, Olivia Pardowsky, Cody Dellise, Trent Jandrin, Linsey Pardowsky, Trevor Jandrin, Ryan LeCaptain, Caleb Pardowsky, Brady DeJardin, and Taylor Jandrin; great-grandson, Ezra Pardowsky; and two siblings, Jerry (Mary) Vanderkinter and Evelyn Steiner as well as by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by brother-in-law, Joe Steiner and her parents.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 3-7PM at Wiesner & Massart Funeral Home in Casco. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM at Country Bible Church, E2179, Hwy 54, Casco, WI 54205. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Gross officiating. Burial will take place at Lincoln Town Cemetery. Online condolence messages may be shared at www.wiesnermassart.com.
