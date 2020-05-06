|
|
Eldora Baake
Crivitz - Eldora "Dorie" Baake 78, of Crivitz, passed away on May 5, 2020. She was born to the late Fred and Ella Rupp in Minnesota. In 1946 Dorie moved with her family to Wisconsin to farm. She married Marvin Baake on August 9, 1961. Her family was everything to her and gave her great joy. She was giving and always put others needs before hers. She helped out whoever came to her. She enjoyed gardening/plants, being outdoors, crocheting and doing crafts. Her homemade gifts were loved by many for years. Dorie always made sure to include everyone she knew. She also had a big heart, and crochet mittens and hats for over hundreds of children every year for over 15 years. She is survived by her three children Donald, Deann (Mark) Thieme and Dawn (Scott) Jordan. Two grandsons Andrew (Stephanie) and Eric Thieme, and one great grandson Matthew Thieme. Two sisters Lola Jane (Joe) Sobieck and Kayla (Reuben) Anderson, one sister in law Donna Rupp and many nieces and nephews and her friend Martha. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Marvin, and one brother Roger Rupp. The family would like to thank Sandy at Aurora Home Health Care. Her son Donald, who went above and beyond to care for her these past years and made it possible for her to remain at home. No formal services will be held, Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 6 to May 10, 2020