Eleanor J. Karcz
Pulaski - Eleanor J. Karcz, 96, Pulaski, died peacefully, Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at her home. The daughter of Joseph and Victoria (Swiecichowski) Radecki was born July 27, 1923, in Rose Lawn. On September 29, 1951, Eleanor married Henry Karcz at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski. The couple farmed and raised their family in the Town of Maple Grove.
Eleanor was a member of Assumption B.V.M Parish, where she belonged to the St. Ann Society. She was especially proud to be named a recipient of the society's Stewardship Award.
Eleanor was a good-natured woman with a great laugh. She loved to cook and bake; no one ever went home hungry or empty-handed. Eleanor also enjoyed doing word puzzles, playing cards and bingo, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include seven children: David (Donna) Karcz, Seymour, Allen Karcz, DePere, Douglas (Patty) Karcz, Pulaski, Jean (Randy) Short, Bonduel, Paul (Doreen) Karcz, Shawano, Timothy (Sherry) Karcz, DePere, and Mary Lynn (Tom) Hoppock, Pulaski; 12 grandchildren: Dawn (Kyle) Severson, Denise (Chad) Weyenberg, and David Jr. (Gretchen) Karcz, Sara (Travis) Schnell and Daniel (Kristen) Karcz, Justin (Crystal) Short, Chris Karcz and Bobbi Karcz (special friend, Andrew Wolfgram), Josie (Luke) Aumann and Rachel Karcz, Nick (Amanda) Hoppock and Brianna Hoppock (fiancé, Cody Crotty); 14 great grandchildren: Ryan, Cameron, and Autumn Severson, Madison, Sydney, and Grant Weyenberg, Collin and Harrison Karcz, Lincoln and Maddox Schnell, Olivia, Jackson, and Eve Karcz, Mallory Short (and a baby brother, Roman, expected soon), baby girl Eleanor Aumann who is expected in July; two brothers-in-law: Bob Van Lannen and Dick Blasczyk; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry, on January 14, 2004; two brothers: Ernest (Marian) Radecki and Frank (Delores) Radeske; one sister, Doloris (Ervin) Humecki; Henry's family: John (Angeline) Karcz, Antone (Hattie) Karcz, Leo (Victoria) Karcz, Frances (John Wijas) (Albert Bialozynski), Irene (Vic) Mielcarek, Edward (Annabelle) Karcz, Peter (Esther) Karcz, Sylvester (Ellie) Karcz, Eugene (Ceil) Karcz, Stanley (Irene) Karcz, MaryAnn Blasczyk, and Betty Van Lannen.
Private family visitation and Funeral Mass will be held at Assumption B.V.M. Church in Pulaski followed by burial in the parish cemetery.
Friends and family are invited to attend Graveside Services on Tuesday, June 2nd, at 11:30 a.m. at Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery in Pulaski. If you are uncomfortable attending this public gathering, please know that the family would not want you to come and put yourself at risk. We all understand and respect that everyone's health concerns are personal matters. You are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines if you choose to attend.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Karcz family.
Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162
The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice for their compassionate care.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2020.