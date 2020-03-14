|
Eleanor Jacobs
Bellevue - Eleanor G. (Magley) Jacobs, 86, died on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was born November 17, 1933, in the Town of Humboldt to the late George and Josephine (Legois) Magley. On June 14, 1952, she married Lloyd "Red" Jacobs at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Humboldt. He preceded her in death May 17, 2012.
Eleanor loved gambling and playing cards with family and friends. She enjoyed trips to the casino and yearly trips to Las Vegas. Spending time with family and friends was something she cherished as well as her weekly coffee clutch.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Jacobs, Sharon (John Czarneski) Jacobs, Connie (Steve) Larscheid, Scott (Helen Seidl) Jacobs,; her grandchildren, Sara (Dale) Rouse, Eric (Stephanie) Phillips, Laura (Stevie Armstrong) Phillips, Chad (Katie) Jacobs, Taylor (Lori) Jacobs, Jeffrey Jacobs and his mother, Sue Umentum, Lucas (Jessica Greatens) Larscheid, Josie (Max) DeJardin; her great-grandchildren, Ethan Rouse, Abigail Rouse, Zachary Phillips, Carl Larscheid, Millie DeJardin, Landon Jacobs, Liam Jacobs, Veda Jacobs, Graysen Phillips and Presley Phillips; a sister-in-law, Ruth (Fred Domke) Magley; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter and son-in-law, Barb and Wayne "Buck" Phillips, a son, Steve Jacobs and a grandson, Stevie Larscheid; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edward and Mary (Herman) Jacobs; brothers, Ken (Janice) Magley and Richard Magley, sisters, Joyce (Francis) Heyrman and Vernal Nemetz; brothers-in-law, Walter (Mildred), Arthur (Marvel), Hubert (Leona), Marvin (Bernice), Ervin (1st wife, Geneva and 2nd wife, Eleanor) Jacobs; sisters-in-law, Mildred (Syl) Wernimont, Elaine (Joseph) Kukla, Lucille Przybelski, and Bernice (Elmer) VandenLangenBerg.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 pm. Monday at Proko-Wall Funeral Home. There will be a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9:30 to 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church with Rev. Bill Hoffman officiating. Entombment will be in Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. To send on-line condolences visit www.prokowall.com.
Eleanor's family extends a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospital and Aurora at Home for their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020