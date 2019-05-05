Eleanor Jane Campbell



Sun Prairie/Green Bay - Eleanor Jane Campbell peacefully passed away at Marla Vista Manor in Green Bay on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at the age of 92. Eleanor was born in Philadelphia, PA to Mabel and James Groetzinger on December 4, 1926. Havertown was home to Eleanor Jane through her college years, growing up with her older brother, Donald and younger sister, Esther.



Eleanor received her teaching certificate at Westchester State Teachers College and taught 4th grade in the Philadelphia area. She pursued her Master's Degree in Teaching at Penn State, and there she met Carl Campbell. They were married and had three daughters: Diane, Donna, and Ellen Jean. Due to Carl's career, Eleanor and the family lived in Mississippi, Illinois, and Michigan before settling in Sun Prairie in 1972.



Eleanor's faith guided her life as a wife, devoted mother, and friend to many in the community. She was a long-time member of the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, and also volunteered at the Colonial Club delivering Meals on Wheels. Eleanor looked forward to her daily walks with friends, a nice cup of tea, and a good book. Eleanor's favorite time of the year was the annual pilgrimage to Cape May, N.J. to see her family and friends, where many wonderful family memories were made.



After Carl's passing in 2015, Eleanor eventually moved to Marla Vista Manor in Green Bay, where she would be closer to family members. Her gracious and kind demeanor was acknowledged by all of the staff whom made her acquaintance. The angels in heaven will now continue to sing her praises.



Eleanor is survived by her three daughters, Diane (Randy) Nichols, Donna Campbell, and Ellen Jean (Greg) Wilson; granddaughter, Jennifer Nichols (Jason Kipp); and great-granddaughter, Bella Kipp. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl; sister, Esther; brother, Donald; and parents.



Visitation for friends and family will take place Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, at 10:00 am and a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 am, with Rev. Jenny Arneson officiating. Interment will follow the service at Sun Prairie Memory Garden.



Eleanor's daughters would like to offer sincere thanks to the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie, to all the compassionate caretakers at Marla Vista Manor in Green Bay, and to Heartland Hospice for providing comfort to our mother in her last two weeks of life. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Sun Prairie Colonial Club Legacy Fund. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be shared on Eleanor's tribute page at www.lyndahl.com Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary