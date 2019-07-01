|
Eleanor King
Green Bay - Eleanor M. King, 95, passed away on Sunday, June 30th, 2019 in Green Bay, WI. Born on August 14th, 1923 to the late Julius and Mary Anne (Cherveny) Sinkula in Two Rivers, WI. She was a graduate of Denmark High School. For most of her life she was a Homemaker. Eleanor enjoyed long walks.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Linda Lee (Tom) Stauffacher; three sisters: Dolores Ryan, Florence Evans, and Elizabeth Diane; four grandchildren: Jason, Justin, Andrew, Alex; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first and second husband: Elton "Pat" Kocian, and Jack Russell King; her son Patrick William Kocian, and her step-son William Russell King.
The family will be having a private service at a later date. Newcomer- Green Bay Chapel has been entrusted with making arrangements.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 1 to July 3, 2019