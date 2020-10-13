Eleanor M. (Heyrman) Terrien
Green Bay - Our beloved Mother, Grand-Mother, Great Grand-Mother, Eleanor M. (Heyrman) Terrien passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020 after a brief stay at Unity Hospice following a stroke and due to other health issues, just shy of turning 96 years of age. We were blessed to have her alive and well in our lives for so many years.
She was born on October 30, 1924 in the Town of Eaton, WI to the late Martin and Caroline (VandenAvond) Heyrman. She was married April 19, 1947 to the late Jerry (Jerome) Terrien. They were married 55 years at the time he died in 2002. She resided in Green Bay at the home she and Jerry built until she went to hospice.
Mom was blessed with five children, in whom she took great pride. Donald (Mary Lou) Terrien, Rita (George) Kamps, Sharon (Patrick) Ronsman and Doreen (James) Coutley. Craig died at birth. That pride in family also showed in her devotion to her 10 grandchildren: Holly (Jim) Prast, Natalie Rein, Lucy Terrien, Rebecca (Jon) Steinbach, Rachael (Jason) DeLeers, Georgina (Rick) Wettengel, Dan (Bonnie) Kamps, Matthew (Ann Marie) Ronsman, Kristin (Brian Johnson) Ronsman and Mark (Jenny) Ronsman. Mom never forgot a birthday or special event, including for her 20 great-grandchildren: Cameron, Laurene and Madeline Rottier, Olivia and Gabriella Rein, Lily and Nathan Steinbach, Bodhi and Addisen Wettengel, Lorraine and Ellanora DeLeers, Brendan and Porter Kamps, Luke, Nora, Lily, Andrew, Lauren, Elleana and Zoey Ronsman.
Eleanor is survived by her four children, 10 grand-children and 20 great-grandchildren as well as one sister, Laverne Leurquin. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Loretta Zarnoth and brothers-in-law, Jerry Linssen and Louis (Eileen) Terrien. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She made many dear friends throughout her life including Rita Haase for over 30 years, who she bowled with and volunteered together. Also, her next-door neighbor, Bette Majewski with whom she shared many fun times, working in their yards together and looking after each other. She wanted to make sure Mary Ann and Richard knew how much she appreciated their kindness throughout the years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; son, Craig; brother, Francis (Joyce) Heyrman; brother, Ray (Dolores) Heyrman; brothers-in-law, Melvin (Lil) Terrien, Joseph Terrien; and sisters-in-law, Marcella (Jim) Seidl and Helen Linssen.
From age 14 on Eleanor worked at many places which included the Bohemian Bakery and Martha's Place. After her children got older, she worked at Diana Manufacturing for 27 years until she retired in 1986.
She was a life-long member of St. Joseph Parish, Altar Rosary Society and choir. They knew they could count on her to help with any church or school event, which included helping out at many funeral dinners. After retirement she tirelessly gave of her time volunteering at the American Red Cross, Bellin Hospital, and working in the Bellin Coffee Shop where she made many new friends, especially Arlet Binder with whom she spent many enjoyable years working together.
She enjoyed singing, playing cards, bowling, golfing, and camping. Going polka dancing was one of her great pleasures. She loved putting together puzzles and was a great lover of birds and barns. Nothing made her happier than being outside working in the yard; rain, sun or snow, or going shopping with her daughters. A trip to the casino or to play bingo was always a fun trip. She loved to travel and went to Hawaii, Mexico and many places in the U.S. throughout her life.
Mom always had a twinkle in her eye and loved to tease all of us. She was generous to a fault and if there was any way she could help, she was the first one to step up and volunteer, whether babysitting, cooking for Thanksgiving or Christmas or anything that had to do with family. Everyone knew that when there was something going on, they could count on her to give her famous caramel bars or send apple pies for her friends and family or help out in any way she could. We will miss her playful spirit and her loving and tender care she gave to all she met. She loved hugs and cherished every minute she could spend with family, her children and grandchildren, and her numerous friends. If you'd like to remember our Mom in a special way, please make a donation to your favorite charity
or church, to Unity Hospice or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, which was near and dear to her heart. Mom's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at Unity Hospice for their kind and thoughtful care.
Due to COVID-19 concerns and in the interest of keeping everyone safe, there will be a private ceremony held for immediate family only, to be followed at a later date with a public celebration of life. Private burial will be in Allouez Catholic Cemetery, where Dad is also buried. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
. Cards may be sent to Blaney Funeral Home to the Attention of Eleanor Terrien's family and they will be forwarded to us.
You're our guardian angel Mom
Sitting on our shoulder
Whispering your words of wisdom
To use as we get older.
We don't want to say goodbye
But we'll meet again someday
We'll pick up where we left off
Before you went away.