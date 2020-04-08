Services
Simply Cremation
243 N. Broadway
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 431-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Malczewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Malczewski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Malczewski Obituary
Eleanor Malczewski

Green Bay - Eleanor Malczewski passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

Eleanor is the daughter of the late Felix and Josephine Malczewski. She is preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and Julius Malczewski; and a sister, Irene Kaczmarowski.

She is survived by brothers, Bernard and Leonard Malczewski. Her children, Dennis (Pam) Smith, Cindy (Bob) Schaefer, Lynn (Jerry) Rice, Greg (Alice) Smith, and Jeff Smith. 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Tyler, Gerard, Brandon, Courtney and Ryan.

Special thanks go to the Staff at Park View Manor Nursing home.

Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -