Eleanor Malczewski
Green Bay - Eleanor Malczewski passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Eleanor is the daughter of the late Felix and Josephine Malczewski. She is preceded in death by brothers, Daniel and Julius Malczewski; and a sister, Irene Kaczmarowski.
She is survived by brothers, Bernard and Leonard Malczewski. Her children, Dennis (Pam) Smith, Cindy (Bob) Schaefer, Lynn (Jerry) Rice, Greg (Alice) Smith, and Jeff Smith. 6 grandchildren, Aaron, Tyler, Gerard, Brandon, Courtney and Ryan.
Special thanks go to the Staff at Park View Manor Nursing home.
Please share a memory with the family at www.simplycremationgb.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020