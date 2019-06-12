|
|
Eleanor Naze
Kewaunee - Eleanor died peacefully under the care of Aurora Hospice in Green Bay on Saturday June 8, 2019. She was 95 years old and was born on May 24, 1924 in Kewaunee to the late Wenzel and Catherine (Pardowsky) Janda.
She graduated from Kewaunee High School and was a bookkeeper for many years at Kewaunee Bottling Works.
On August 23, 1958 she married Myron Naze, he preceded her in death on March 14, 2002.
In her earlier years she loved to polka and had her favorite dancing shoes. Her husband, Myron had his own polka band. Eleanor was an avid newspaper reader and would cut articles and jokes out to share with other people. Her love of collecting and reading cookbooks was also a way of sharing a favorite recipe. Playing bingo and card games was a weekly occurrence along with her garage sale shopping. She also had a soft spot for animals, especially cats and dogs. She took great pride in her appearance, but wearing her numerous beaded sweatshirts was her trademark. A devoted wife, she cared for her husband who had MS for 27 years.
She belonged to Holy Rosary Church and also did volunteer work at Kewaunee Care Center.
She is survived by her niece Cheryl (Scott) Ohrmundt, Wausau, WI and her nephew Steven Janda, Owen, WI and many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law Sylvester and Betty Janda and her sister Grace.
Friends may call at Buchanan Funeral Home after 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:45 p.m. on Friday June 14 at the funeral home with Dcn. Chuck Agnew officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Kathy and her staff at Silver Leaf Assisted Living for their outstanding compassion and support for Eleanor and her family.
Please visit www.buchananfh.com to send online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 12, 2019