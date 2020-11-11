Eleanor T. Haelfrisch
Mishicot - Eleanor T. Haelfrisch, age 101, formerly of Mishicot, died on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at St. Mary's Felician Village.
She was born on November 22, 1918 in the town of Manitowoc Rapids, daughter of the late Alois and Emma (Wolfordt) Kipping. On October 19, 1937 she married Norman E. Haelfrisch at United Methodist Church in Reedsville. He preceded her in death on March 2, 1976. Eleanor worked at Holy Family Hospital for many years and also worked the family farm with her husband Norman. She was a member of United Methodist Church in Mishicot, Mishicot Seniors, Rockwood and Francis Creek Seniors, and many card clubs. She enjoyed sewing and cross stitching. After retirement she enjoyed traveling and camping.
She is survived by her five children: Patricia Shedal, Mishicot, Sharon (Merle) Aerts, Greenleaf, Cynthia Frederick, Germantown, Brian (Pauline) Haelfrisch, Mishicot, Wally (Mary) Haelfrisch, Manitowoc; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-one great-grandchildren; ten great-great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law: Iva Haelfrisch, Reedsville; one son-in-law: Dennis Wolff, Grafton, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Norman E. Haelfrisch; three children: Gary Haelfrisch, Janice Wolff, Carol Lutterman; two sons-in-law: John Frederick, Bernard "Butch" Shedal.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home, 1124 Main Street, Kellnersville. Rev. Lynn Tricker will officiate. Burial will follow at Kossuth National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in an effort to keep everyone safe, the family requests that everyone please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Mary's Nursing Home for all the loving compassionate care and especially her granddaughter Terri for always being there when needed.