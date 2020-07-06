Eleanor V. Schott
Green Bay - Eleanor V. Schott, 87, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born February 25, 1933, in Green Bay to Frank and Margaret (Netols) Reimer.
On August 28, 1954, Eleanor married Marcel Schott at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Green Bay. He preceded her in death on October 18, 2016. After raising her own children, Eleanor worked in childcare. She loved spending time up north, going out for ice cream, and sitting by the campfire while watching her kids and grandkids swim in the river. Eleanor loved to go dancing, spending time visiting with family, and attending her grandkid's sporting events.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Jean (Tim) Clark, Linda (Dave) Bisick, Sandy (Tom) Rentmeester, Gary (Cheryl) Schott, Sherry (Mike) Zellner, Ellen (Jorge) Solenos; her thirteen grandchildren, Jeremy (Candy) and Brock Bisick, Eric (Megan) and Kim Rentmeester, Gary and Zachary (Lauren) Schott, Carrie (Steve) Libert, Mindy (Eric) Cerniglia, Aaron (Ashely) and Michael Zellner (Allie), John, Brooke, and Blake Nowak; her twelve great-grandchildren, Chase and Ty Bisick, Anna and Alaina Rentmeester, August, Georgina, Esmerelda and Hudson Schott, Milo and Oriana Libert, Theodore Cerniglia, Oaklyn Zellner, (and baby Evalynn on the way); her sister, Bonnie Kurowski; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Richard Schott, Imelda (Richard) Bertrand, Roselyn Vanden Plas, Rosalie (Ed) Kinjerski, Lorraine Loberger, Donna Schott, Robert Lardinois; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marcel; and infant son, Paul; granddaughter, Amanda Zellner; great-grandchildren, Anthony Cerniglia and Cerniglia Twins, her parents; her brother, Frank Reimer, Jr.; her sisters, Evelyn (Vernon) Ferron, Anna (Robert) Miller, Grace (Larry) Williquette; her brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law, Gen (Harry) Pigeon, Bernadette (Orville) VanLieshout, Ethyl (Alvin) Linzmeier, Hilary (Delores) Schott, Robert Schott, Bernadine Schott, Cletus (Grace) Schott, Marion Lardinois, Albert Vanden Plas, Leonard Loberger.
Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Parish Wake Service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Friends may also call at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, 2770 Bay Settlement Road, on Saturday at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Shrine with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
Eleanor's family extends a special word of thanks to "Schottville" for watching over our mom, to the caring staff of Unity Hospice, and to Woodside Lutheran Home, especially Tyler, Tobi, and Jill.