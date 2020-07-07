Eleanor V. Schott
Green Bay - Eleanor V. Schott, 87, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born February 25, 1933, in Green Bay to Frank and Margaret (Netols) Reimer. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, 2770 Bay Settlement Road, on Saturday at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Shrine with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com
