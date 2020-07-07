1/
Eleanor V. Schott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor V. Schott

Green Bay - Eleanor V. Schott, 87, died Sunday, July 5, 2020. She was born February 25, 1933, in Green Bay to Frank and Margaret (Netols) Reimer. Friends may call at Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason Street, on Friday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friends may also call at Nicolet Memorial Gardens, 2770 Bay Settlement Road, on Saturday at the Shrine of the Good Shepherd from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Shrine with the Rev. Carlo Villaluz officiating. Entombment will be in Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. On-line condolences may be given at www.prokowall.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Wake
07:30 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Calling hours
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Shrine of the Good Shepherd
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Nicolet Memorial Gardens, Shrine of the Good Shepherd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 7, 2020
I am truly sorry for the loss of your mother. We need to cherish them for as long as we have them. Take Care And my prayers are with you and your family
Jo Ann Geyer
Coworker
July 7, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Fontaine
July 7, 2020
Im going to miss you Mom" Love Gary and Cheryl
Gary Schott
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved