Eleanor (Vandervest) Vlies
New Franken - Eleanor (Vandervest) Vlies, 95, New Franken, passed away March 6, 2020. Born on March 21, 1924, in Dyckesville, she is the daughter of the late Henry and Rose (Ripp) Vandervest. She went to Highview School and graduated eighth grade. She then moved to Green Bay with her sister, Agnes, where they worked at Larsen's Cannery. On May 9, 1945, she married William Vlies at St. Louis Church in Dyckesville and he preceded her in death on January 28, 2017. Together they lived in Red Banks until they moved to the family farm in New Franken, where Eleanor was a proud homemaker. Eleanor was busy making meals, mending clothes, and keeping the home in order, while caring for her thirteen children. She enjoyed traveling the country with her husband, spending time with her family, going up north, fishing, blackberry picking, and gardening.
She is survived by her children, James (Sheila) Vlies, Sandy (Jim) Bolander, Frank (Cheryl) Vlies, Barb (Kelly) Zilisch, Dan (Judie) Vlies, Larry (Christy) Vlies, Steve (Kathy) Vlies, Gary (Beth) Vlies, Mary (Mike) Delahaut, Mark (Vickie) Vlies, Diane (Tim) Metzler, Kevin (Kelly) Vlies, and Chris Vlies; 30 grandchildren, Ronald, Craig, Jennifer, Beth Ann, Lynn, Renee, Dave Jr., Angie, Kim, Bob, Adam, Kevin, Candace, Resa, Caitlyn, Nick, Brittney, Sarah, Aaron, Ryan, Amanda, Colleen, Amy, Mark, Kari, Andrea, TJ, Tiffany, Jonathan, and Kami; 37 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Janice Vlies, and Mary Ann (Johnny) Thompson; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; one son, David Vlies; grandson, Gary Vlies; siblings, Bernice (Charlie) Ferris, and Agnes (Tom) Fabry.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home, 701 N. Baird St., Thursday, March 12, from 2 PM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 4 PM at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum.
The family would like to thank the staff of Carrington Manor for the compassionate heartfelt care of our mother. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020