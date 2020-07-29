Eleanor "Ellie" Winger
DePere - Eleanor Winger, 96, received her angel wings on July 28th, 2020, as she joined Jesus and the love of her life in heaven.
Born on May 25, 1924 in Stanley, WI, she was the daughter of Celia Olejniczak Burzynski and Adolph Burzynski. She grew up on the family farm in Thorp and eventually moved to Chicago to work as a nanny. There she met Wilfred "Bill" Winger, and they were married on November 20, 1943. Ellie and Bill celebrated 65 years of marriage together.
They worked together most of their years, first at Winger Dairy in Lublin, then when they bought the IGA store in Seymour and eventually at an insurance agency they purchased in Green Bay. Ellie was proud of the fact that she went back to complete her high school GED and eventually received an associate degree in Accounting from NWTC. She was an avid bookkeeper for all their businesses. During retirement, they purchased Grandpa's Christmas Tree Farm, where the entire family was a part of the operation.
Ellie was the oldest member of St. John Lutheran Church in De Pere and a member for almost 60 years. She was passionate about volunteering through church and in the community with De Pere Christian Outreach, Brown County, and Meals on Wheels, often bringing her granddaughter along to help during the summers.
She loved cooking, sewing, gardening and enjoyed dressing up to go dancing with her husband. Ellie will be remembered for her age defying beauty, generous spirit and pleasant personality.
Ellie's pride and joy was her family. Whether it was traveling south to visit and watch baseball or strawberry picking, watching Sesame Street, playing cards and Barbies or simply offering up one of her "Grandma-isms", she was always present in her family's lives. When she wasn't playing, she was cooking for everyone, always trying to push second and even third helpings. During her time in Assisted Living and in the nursing home, she cherished Sunday visits with her great-grandchildren, affectionately referred to as "the greats". Ellie also loved her nieces and nephews like her own and enjoyed being remembered by so many of them through visits, phone calls, cards and letters.
She is survived by her daughters, Carole Lawrence of West Monroe, LA and Billie Jean "BJ" Freemore of De Pere, WI; grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Lawrence of Lafayette, LA, Kirk (Sally) Lawrence of Wilmington, DE and Sidney (Scott) Garber of De Pere, WI and great-grandchildren Zachary & Paige Lawrence, Olivia & Catherine Lawrence and Layla & Macy Garber; sister Loretta Smith and sister-in-law Rose Burzynski; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Wilfred Winger, sons-in-law Dr. David Lawrence and Vern Freemore, granddaughter Angel Freemore, great-grandson Devin McCartney, brothers Frank, Florian & Ed Burzynski and sister Phyliss Kotlowski.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Cotter Funeral Home. A private service will be held for the family on Friday, July 31st at Greenwood Cemetery.
Special thanks to The Renaissance Assisted Living and Rennes Nursing Home for their years of special attention. The family also wishes to thank Dr. David Richards, Dr. Michael Volk and Dr. Kohl for their care and Pastor Cindy Warmbier-Meyer of St. John Lutheran Church in De Pere.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. John Lutheran Church and the American Cancer Society
.