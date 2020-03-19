|
Eleanore J. Finnel (Sobiech)
Denmark - Eleanore Finnel, age 92, Denmark area resident, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born September 20, 1927 in Manitowoc to Julius and Minnie (Seufert) Sobiech. On October 1, 1949 she married Donald Finnel. Eleanore became a registered nurse and through her job was able to help many people. She also enjoyed bingo, knitting and going for rides.
Survivors include her children: Charles (Marilyn) Finnel of Denmark, Gary Finnel of Denmark, Thomas (Debbie) Finnel of Jupiter, FL, Paula (Harold) Duex of Seattle, WA, Lynn (Eric) Dettinger of Seattle, WA; one sister Marie Hayes; 5 grandchildren: Aaron (Anthea) Finnel, Zachary (fiancé Lauren Sullivan) Finnel, John (Missy) Havlovitz and Amanda Wick; four great-grandchildren: Wyeth and Shane Finnel, Trenon and Taeton Havlovitz.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Finnel; one sister Sally Bradley and one brother Andy Sobiech.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Scandinavian Court and the Bellin Health Emergency Department for their care given to mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020