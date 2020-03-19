Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Finnel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore J. (Sobiech) Finnel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanore J. (Sobiech) Finnel Obituary
Eleanore J. Finnel (Sobiech)

Denmark - Eleanore Finnel, age 92, Denmark area resident, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Bellin Hospital. She was born September 20, 1927 in Manitowoc to Julius and Minnie (Seufert) Sobiech. On October 1, 1949 she married Donald Finnel. Eleanore became a registered nurse and through her job was able to help many people. She also enjoyed bingo, knitting and going for rides.

Survivors include her children: Charles (Marilyn) Finnel of Denmark, Gary Finnel of Denmark, Thomas (Debbie) Finnel of Jupiter, FL, Paula (Harold) Duex of Seattle, WA, Lynn (Eric) Dettinger of Seattle, WA; one sister Marie Hayes; 5 grandchildren: Aaron (Anthea) Finnel, Zachary (fiancé Lauren Sullivan) Finnel, John (Missy) Havlovitz and Amanda Wick; four great-grandchildren: Wyeth and Shane Finnel, Trenon and Taeton Havlovitz.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Finnel; one sister Sally Bradley and one brother Andy Sobiech.

Due to the current health restrictions, a private family service will be held. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers at Scandinavian Court and the Bellin Health Emergency Department for their care given to mom.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -