Eleanore "Elly" Watermolen
Green Bay - Eleanore "Elly" (Gerlikowski) Watermolen, 88, peacefully went home to be with our Lord on All Saints Day, November 1, 2020, joining her husband and those in her family who have gone before her.
She was born November 23, 1931, to Antone and Helen (Danielski) Gerlikowski. Elly graduated from East High School at the age of 16. She met her only boyfriend, soulmate and future husband, Merlin "Merl" Watermolen, at a church picnic at the age of 12 over 76 years ago. Theirs was a perfect and special love, united in marriage and blessed with four daughters. Elly and Merl made many friendships and were always ready to lend a helping hand. They enjoyed bowling leagues, card clubs, dance clubs and travelling throughout their 63 years of marriage. The two also enjoyed wintering in Holiday, Florida for over 20 years. He preceded her in death November 26, 2014. Elly loved to cook and found joy in feeding those she loved delicious meals and comfort food, most notably her Thanskgiving dressing. She loved gardening, both vegetable and flowers, which were her pride and joy. Elly was a strong advocate for the health and safety of her loved ones, especially her husband and her daughters. She will be deeply missed.
Elly is survived by her four daughters, Donna (Larry) Chaudoir, Debbie DeNoble, Kathy (Barry) Hastings and JoJo (Gary) Gloudemans; 11 grandchildren who loved and adored their Grandma, Jennifer Chaudoir, Sherry (Joe) Turner, Katy (Geoff) Williams, Eric DeNoble, Stacy (Brent) Nelson, Leah (Brad) VandenBush, Brett (Brook) VandenLangenberg, Sarah (fiancé, Adam) VandenLangenberg, Scott VandenLangenberg, Mike (Liana) Gloudemans, Carly Jo (friend, Tyler) Gloudemans; 18 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
In addition to her beloved Merl, she was preceded in death by her parents, Antone and Helen Gerlikowski; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Emma and Philip Watermolen; a son-in-law, Bill DeNoble; a great-grandson, Gunnar Nelson; her siblings, Walter, Harry (Monica), Norbert (Delphine), Ed (longtime girlfriend, Veronica), Alice Gerlikowski and Mary (Norman) Watermolen.
Family and friends will gather at St. Bernard Catholic Church from 10:15 to 10:55 a.m. Friday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church with Rev. Mark VanderSteeg officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Proko-Wall facebook page. Masks are required at the church and social distancing will be practiced. Private entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Proko-Wall Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences visit www.prokowall.com
.
The family extends a special thank you to the staff at Allouez Parkside 2 for the care of Mom who made her home there the past three years. Thank you also to the staff of Heartland Hospice for their assistance as Mom transitioned from this life to the next.