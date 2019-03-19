Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S Madison St
Green Bay, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace Lutheran Church
321 S Madison St
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay - Eleonore Bleick, 96, Green Bay, passed away at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence of Unity Hospice, Tues. morning, March 12, 2019. Born just outside of Hanover, Germany on Nov. 14, 1922, she is the daughter of the late William and Marie Louise Tappe. Eleonore attended pharmacy school in Munich, Germany and worked the later half of WW II as a pharmacist in Germany. She moved to the United States in 1947 and eventually moved to Green Bay in 1954. It is in Green Bay where she met LeRoy Bleick. The couple was married in March of 1959 at Grace Lutheran Church. Eleonore and Lee loved their family, traveling and the companionship of their many canine friends. Lee preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2018. She was employed at Bellin Hospital, working in the lab for 30 years. Eleonore also had a great love of reading. She will always be remembered as a strong, quiet and dignified lady.

Eleonore is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Barbara Bleick; three grandchildren, Steve (Caroline) Laatsch, Ronald (Susan) Laatsch and Karen (John) Wiater; five great-grandchildren, Cory, Holly, Emily, Kaylyn and Jacob; four great-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Donald Bleick; and several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lee; and her canine companions, Tippy, Mitzi, Bobo, Happy, and Toby.

Visitation at Grace Lutheran Church, 321 S Madison St, Green Bay, Friday, March 22, 2019, from 10am until the time of the memorial service at 11:30 am, with Pastor Larry Lange officiating. Luncheon to follow the service. Inurnment at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Simply Cremation is assisting the family. Please visit www.simplycremationgb.com to share a memory.

The family extends a special thank you to the staffs of Age Well Assisted Living and Unity Hospice for all their compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
