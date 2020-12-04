Elizabeth A. "Betty" Renard
Manitowoc - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Renard, age 85, of Manitowoc, died Monday afternoon, November 30, 2020, with family by her side, at her residence.
Betty was born on September 2, 1935, in Green Bay, a daughter of the late Roy and Marie (Willems) Radosevich. She graduated from Green Bay West High School with the Class of 1953. On November 26, 1955, she married James F. "Jim" Renard at Annunciation Catholic Church in Green Bay. Jim preceded her in death on October 4, 2018. Betty worked as an interior decorator at H.C. Prange Co. for many years. Betty and Jim enjoyed taking their family on many trips, enjoyed cruises and their 23 winters spent in Myrtle Beach. Betty loved her children, she loved to laugh, enjoyed animals - especially her rescue cats: Lucy and Luscious, taking walks on the beach, cooking, listening to oldies, gardening and feeding the deer that she saw in the woods behind her house.
Survivors include her children: Gene Renard of Two Rivers; Lori Renard of St. Paul, Minn. and Lisa (Charles) Renard-Paule of St. Paul, Minn.; four grandchildren: Travis Renard, Katie Renard, Cal Paule and Gwyneth Paule; and three great grandchildren: Xander, Ashton and Coal. She is further survived by her siblings: Donald (Sherry) Radosevich, Robert (Betty) Radosevich, Mary (Dave) Calaway, Steve Radosevich, Peter Radosevich and Susan Radosevich; sisters-in-law: Georgia Brunette and Carol Radosevich; good friend and assistant: Ruby Renard; along with other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters: Rose Van Duyse and Carol Kania and a brother: Francis "Frank" Radosevich.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial, officiated by Rev. Dave Pleier, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 3201 Mishicot Rd., Two Rivers, due to the current pandemic and for everyone's safety. Graveside committal service will be held 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Allouez Catholic Cemetery, Green Bay.
The funeral service will be live streamed on the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church website or St. Peter the Fisherman Facebook page.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.dejamartin.com
Deja & Martin Funeral Chapels 1506 18th St., Two Rivers, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
The family extends a special thank you Aurora BayCare Medical Center Nursing and Palliative Care teams, and Aurora At Home Hospice, for the wonderful care given to our mom and our family.
Memorials in Betty's name may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 2100 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20037, humanesociety.org
