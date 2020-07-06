Elizabeth Anita Smith



Green Bay - Elizabeth Anita Smith (nee Franklin) passed away quietly on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. She is preceded in death by her mother, Anita Taylor, brother John Robert Franklin and her nephew Alan Franklin.



Beth was born in Tallahassee, Florida on September 28, 1940. She is survived by seven children and 20 grandchildren: Douglas Keith Foncree, grandchildren Douglas, Daniel, and Steven Foncree; Donald Foncree (Belinda), grandchildren Christina, Dustin, Daley, Olivia and Thomas Foncree; Diana Baker, grandchildren Heather Neff, Josh Baker, Amy Smith; Dorothea Jones (Carl), grandchildren Christopher Smith, Jacob Raines and Gina Beckler; David Baird (Juanita), grandchildren Carolyn Darga, Christine Braender, and John Baird; Robert Smith, grandchildren Kyle and Hannah Smith, and Shannon Myers (Michael), grandchild Michael. She also leaves behind 28 great-grandchildren.



Beth led a full life. She spent her childhood in Badin, North Carolina. She later moved to South Carolina, Alaska and finally Wisconsin. In her early thirties she suffered a serious stroke but managed to continue to care for her children with the help of close family members. She spent twenty years living in Alaska, initially in Fairbanks and later Kodiak Island. She moved to Wisconsin for the last six years of her life to be closer to family.



She loved music, reading and spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her love of family, a lively sense of humor, and an unfailing strength of character that carried her through many challenges in her life.



Beth will be cremated, and her ashes will be interred next to her mother's grave in Badin, North Carolina.



Many thanks to the staff at Wyndermere Memory Care, Green Bay, who cared for Beth during the last few months of her life. Thanks also to Proko Wall Funeral Home for their kindness, and assistance with cremation.









