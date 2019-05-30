Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Mollet


1945 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Mollet Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Mollet

Green Bay - Elizabeth Ann "Beth" Mollet, 73, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1945, in Green Bay to Charles and Harriet (Hanrahan) Mollet.

Beth graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1964. She enjoyed spending time with her family and attending family get-togethers. She liked crafts, crocheting and tending to her plants.

Beth is survived by her siblings: Donald (Betty) Mollet, Antigo; Ellen (Gary) Berns, Green Bay; Jean McCormick, Green Bay; Kenneth Mollet, Green Bay; Karen (Pat) Bentz, Buena Vista, AZ; John (Leslie) Mollet, Waukesha, WI; George Mollet, Green Bay; Margaret (Gary) Piantek, Green Bay; Richard (Linda) Mollet, Sussex, WI; Bernard (Lucy) Mollet, Janesville, WI; best friend, Kathy Polley, Green Bay; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, followed by the Funeral Service at 3 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

A special thank you is extended to the nurses and doctors of Bellin Hospital and Green Bay Health Services for their attentive, gentle and compassionate care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 30, 2019
