Services
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
920-499-1223
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyndahl Funeral Home
1350 Lombardi Avenue
Green Bay, WI 54304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Christopherson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth "Betty" Christopherson


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth "Betty" Christopherson Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Christopherson

Green Bay - Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Christopherson, age 84, of Ashwaubenon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1934 in Green Bay to the late Clarence and Marie (Devalk) Romenesko.

She attended St. Joseph Academy and graduated from Green Bay East High School. On August 7, 1958, she married Bill Christopherson at St. John Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked for Olson Transportation for many years and CESA 7 in Green Bay up until her retirement.

Betty and Bill enjoyed their home and gardening together for many years. After Bill's passing in 2017, Betty enjoyed spending time with her great-nephew, Owen, and great-niece, Katelynn. She also enjoyed travelling with her family. Betty was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ashwaubenon. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

She is survived by her sister, Judy Buss; sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Ken) Clark; aunt, Margaret (Muggy) Ryan; nieces, Kathy (Paul) Youngworth, Shelly (Brian) Romenesko, Lisa (Greg) Taisto, Jennifer (Tim) Krueger, Sara (Josh) Ebli; nephew, Scott (Dawn) Romenesko; and many other extended family members.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brothers, Gerald Romenesko and Bill Romenesko; sister-in-law, Janice Romenesko; nephew, Robert Buss; and niece, Allyea Romenesko.

Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Steve Apfel officiating. Interment will take place at West Moravian Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Betty's family on her tribute at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Old Glory Honor Flight.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lyndahl Funeral Home
Download Now