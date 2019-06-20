Elizabeth "Betty" Christopherson



Green Bay - Elizabeth (Betty) Marie Christopherson, age 84, of Ashwaubenon, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 15, 2019. She was born on December 20, 1934 in Green Bay to the late Clarence and Marie (Devalk) Romenesko.



She attended St. Joseph Academy and graduated from Green Bay East High School. On August 7, 1958, she married Bill Christopherson at St. John Lutheran Church in Dubuque, Iowa. She worked for Olson Transportation for many years and CESA 7 in Green Bay up until her retirement.



Betty and Bill enjoyed their home and gardening together for many years. After Bill's passing in 2017, Betty enjoyed spending time with her great-nephew, Owen, and great-niece, Katelynn. She also enjoyed travelling with her family. Betty was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church in Ashwaubenon. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.



She is survived by her sister, Judy Buss; sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Ken) Clark; aunt, Margaret (Muggy) Ryan; nieces, Kathy (Paul) Youngworth, Shelly (Brian) Romenesko, Lisa (Greg) Taisto, Jennifer (Tim) Krueger, Sara (Josh) Ebli; nephew, Scott (Dawn) Romenesko; and many other extended family members.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Bill; brothers, Gerald Romenesko and Bill Romenesko; sister-in-law, Janice Romenesko; nephew, Robert Buss; and niece, Allyea Romenesko.



Visitation will be held at Lyndahl Funeral Home, 1350 Lombardi Avenue, on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am, with Pastor Steve Apfel officiating. Interment will take place at West Moravian Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Betty's family on her tribute at www.lyndahl.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Old Glory Honor Flight.