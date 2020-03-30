|
Elizabeth Elaine (Betty) Stathas
Elizabeth Elaine (Betty) Stathas, age 99, passed away March 28. Betty was born August 1, 1920 in Green Bay, the daughter of Dr. Arthur and Arleen (Joannes) Mc Carey.
She lived her last years in Greensboro, Georgia where she lived with her son, John, and his wife, Sherry until her final years where she lived at The Harbor.
She attended East High School, Mount Mary College, and Northwestern University. On September 10, 1940 she married John (Jake) Stathas.
Betty was active in the community. She was President of St. John's Women's Society. She served as Treasurer and President of the Service League of Green Bay. She worked on campaign drives for the Green Bay Community Chest. She was co-chairman for one of the Green Bay Packers stock drive. She served on the Curative Workshop board and was appointed a Jury Commissioner and served Brown County for twenty years.
She was the founding member of the Alzheimer's association (Northeastern Wisconsin Chapter) and received a certificate of appreciation for her efforts on behalf of Alzheimer's patients and their families. She was a founding member of the Alzheimer's Remembrance Society.
She was an avid Packer fan and loved playing tennis and golf. She was inducted into the Brown County Tennis Hall of Fame in 1989.
She enjoyed bridge and in her later years played duplicate bridge where she achieved Life Master.
Betty is survived by her children, Dr. John Stathas (Sherry) in Greensboro, Georgia and Patricia Anders in Wexford, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Kristin Anders Lawson (Tom), Erika Anders, Kristopher Stathas (Cara), and Brittany Stathas Dixon (David) and five great grandchildren: Alex Lawson, Hailey Dixon, Kaitlyn Dixon, Kyla Stathas, and Lacey Stathas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jake, and two sisters, Kathleen Fowler and Patricia Faas, and one son in law, Bruce Anders.
A memorial fund has been established for the Alzheimer's Association, Green Bay Region, 2900 Curry Lane, Suite A, Green Bay Wisconsin, 54311.
Her ashes are to be interred at the Allouez Mausoleum in Green Bay, Wisconsin next to her beloved husband, Jake.
Due to Covid 19 further plans cannot be made at this time.
Tentative plans call for a celebration of her life on August 1, her 100th birthday, in Greensboro, Georgia.
McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements.
