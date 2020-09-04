Elizabeth "Bette" Hermsen
De Pere - Elizabeth J. (Rademacher) Hermsen passed away on September 4, 2020 peacefully and comfortably at home. Bette has left our world but not the hearts of her family at the age of 102. She was born on June 1, 1918 in De Pere, Wisconsin to Edward and Anna (LaLuzerne) Rademacher.
She met her husband Robert; their relationship and marriage were blessed with 14 children, 33 grandchildren, 69 great-grandchildren, and 25 great-great-grandchildren.
Our mother was a woman of many talents including knitting, crocheting, sewing, baking, ceramics, woodworking, bowling, and playing the clarinet and piano. Sharing her time with the American Red Cross, St. Vincent De Paul, church picnics, traveling, Vocational Homemakers, and caring for her grandchildren. In later years she enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee, bingo, and trips with her sisters Margaret and Kathryn to the casino. She continued going to the casino until just recently. Mom was our doctor, nurse, cook, taxi driver, hairdresser, banker, and family loan shark. We never had to go without.
Elizabeth was proud of being a Gold Star Mother and Life Member of the VFW Auxiliary #2113 along with her six daughters and four sons. She also received a proclamation for being a life member of the City of De Pere that was signed by the mayor and presented on her 100th birthday.
She is survived by six daughters, Judy Manci, Barbara Denissen, Suzanne (Arthur) Uher, Lynn (Patrick) Gleason, Georgiana (Daniel) Hietpas, Lisa (Kenneth) Piaskowski; four sons, Peter Hermsen, Paul (Kathy) Hermsen, John (Kathy) Hermsen, Mark Hermsen; daughter-in-law, Suzanne (Culver) Hermsen and son-in-law Jeff Marmes; brother Edward (Toni) Rademacher; and many nieces and nephews.
She is further survived by 33 grandchildren including Julie, Natalie, Michael II, Lori, Jennifer, Dominic, Jeffrey, Jamie, Gregory, Chad, Jason, Andrew, Stephanie, JoAnne, Scott, Colin, Jessica, Jessica, Andrea, James and Jared, Paul, Kim, Aaron, Troy, Jeffrey, Kerri, Tammi, Karen, Eric, Katie, Nicole, and Amy; 69 great-grandchildren, Davis, Justin, Richard, Jake, Taylor, Michael III, Sarah, Stephan, Monica, Dominic, Kathleen, Samantha, Allison, Patricia, Hayley, Phelix, Garrett, Brianna, Sydney, Keri, Maddison, Lisette, Tianna, Crystal, Elijah, Hope, Samantha, Gavin, Lauren, Brandon, Kaleb, Giacomo, Emma, Bryce, Jenna, Avery, Logan, Kaitlin, Caleb, Emily, Joshua, Jacob, Cameron, Giavonni, Anthony, Antonello, Daniel, Lexie, Aubrey and Ayla, Courtney, Shane, Wyatt, Alexander, Connor, Brayden, Elizabeth, August, Emma, Max, Brackston, Milania, Alex, Luca, Vito, Nathaniel, Viviana, Landon, and Roman; 25 great-great-grandchildren, Jove, Boston and Kade, Trace, Marlee, Dayne, Guiseppe, Amara, Easton, Corbin, Armua, Brayden, Emry, Lillian, Harper, Asher, Tyler, Adysseuss, Memphis Jett, Chelsey and Pearl, Arellia, Jaxton, Elizabeth Rae, and Tarrant.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her husband Robert; daughters, Nancie Helgerson and Leslie Marmes; sons, Michael and Robert Hermsen, daughters-in-law, Josie (Allen) Hermsen, Vickie (Gerbers) Hermsen; sons-in-law, Roger Helgerson, Michael Manci, and James Denissen; great-granddaughters, Patricia and Kailin Gleason; siblings, Kathryn (Keiffer) Jahn and Margaret (Richard) Smits; her husband's siblings, John and Virginia Hermsen, Louis and Bernice Hermsen, Les and Sarah Hermsen, Frank and Millie Hermsen, Gerald Hermsen, and Lucille Barlament, father and mother-in-law, John and Georgiana (DuQuette) Hermsen.
Family and friends may gather on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N. Webster Ave, De Pere from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will continue Thursday, September 10, beginning at 9:30am until 10:45am, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 4805 Sportsman Drive, Ledgeview the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Mike Ingold officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.cotterfuneralhome.com
.
The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for their exceptional compassion and care for our mother and to Mark Hermsen who lived with and cared for our mother for the past 10 years.
That's our Mom! We love you and thank you. Say Hi to Dad, Nancie, Leslie, Robert, and Michael - 'til we are all together again.