Elizabeth J. "Betty" Gerlikowski
Green Bay - Elizabeth J. "Betty" Gerlikowski, 96, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020. The daughter of the late William and Irene Kiley was born on January 19, 1924.
Betty was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1942. On June 28, 1952 she married Ambrose Gerlikowski. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage before Ambrose passed away on July 4, 2013. Betty enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, crocheting, and watching The Green Bay Packers. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Ann Gerlikowski; her son, Paul Gerlikowski; and her grandson, Ryan Gerlikowski; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose Gerlikowski; her parents; sister, Mildred (Joseph) Roderick; brother, William (Elaine) Kiley; sisters-in-law, Evelyn (Bede) Baeten, Gerry (George) Brunette; brother-in-law, Alden (Eunice) Gerlikovski; as well as two infant brothers.
The family will be having a private funeral service. Entombment will be at Allouez Chapel Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors of the ICU and 5th Floor at St. Mary's Hospital for their kind, compassionate care given to Betty.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.