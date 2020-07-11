Elizabeth (Bette) J. (Pemper) HarterDe Pere - Elizabeth (Bette) J. (Pemper) Harter, 78, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020. Bette was born in Ashland, WI, on July 4, 1942, and grew up in Mellen, WI.Bette was preceded in death by her father, Anton T. Pemper, her mother, Jennie P Pemper, her sister, Catherine Silverstein, and her brother, Douglas Pemper. Bette is survived by her daughter Kathy L. Moseng, and her grandchildren Kali E. Connelly and Sean W. Connelly, many cousins, nieces and nephews, and her cat, Sami. After graduating from high school, Bette moved to Milwaukee, WI where she married William C. Harter, raised her family, and worked for over 30 years at US Controls. Although she and William divorced, they remained friends until his passing in 2003. In retirement, Bette moved to Green Bay, WI to help raise her grandchildren. Bette was always quick with a joke and deeply loved those around her. Bette was a strong and independent woman, who lived by her favorite saying, "Don't sweat the small stuff."A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local humane society in Bette's name.