Elizabeth J. Seroogy Bonville
Green Bay - Elizabeth J. (Seroogy) Bonville, 93, passed away peacefully at Bellin Hospital Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a short illness. Elizabeth was born on December 13, 1926 to the late Emil and Hazel (Thomas) Seroogy in Green Bay, WI.
She married the love of her life, Chester A. Bonville, on September 25, 1948 at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay. She was an amazing mother to six beautiful children. Elizabeth loved to spend time with her family and loved every one of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandson. Elizabeth loved anything to do with chocolate-she was definitely a "chocoholic."
She is survived by her husband, Chester; six children: Cathleen (the late Michael) O'Neil of Arizona, Susan (Charles) Witthuhn of Green Bay, Michael (Cheryl) Bonville of Green Bay, Anthony Bonville of Arizona, Patrick Bonville Sr. of Green Bay and Mary "Liz" Maldonado of Green Bay; grandchildren: Jennifer Ward-Clouse, Michelle Ward, Julee Ward, Jill (Rc) Witthuhn, Jaclyn (Jacob) Peters, Drew Bonville, Brad Bonville, Craig (Suzie) Bonville, Brad (Jaclyne) Rocole, Patrick Bonville Jr., Malarie (Tanner) Johnson, Matthew Beno, Ashley Maldonado and Austin Maldonado; great grandchildren: Connor, Nathan and Reed, Tanner (Paulina), Jacqueline and Emilee, Grace and Megan, Cole and Ty, Cameron, Ava and Moses, Brandon and Nathan, Olivia and Autumn, Talon and Brock and Kados; one great great grandchild, Adrian; sister in law and brother in law, Dolores and Sylvester Vannieuwenhoven and special goddaughter, LeeAnn Counard-Anderson along with many special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Florence Mande.
Private services will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Green Bay, WI. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum. If you would like to leave an online condolence visit www.newcomergreenbay.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bellin Hospital for their care and compassion during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family are appreciated.