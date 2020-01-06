|
|
Elizabeth Kozlovsky
Coleman - Elizabeth Jane Kozlovsky age 96 of Coleman passed away on January 4, 2020. She was born to the late Louis and Alice VanCaster on July 17, 1923. On May 15, 1943 Elizabeth had a double wedding with her sister Marge, Elizabeth married the love of her life Orville Kozlovsky. The couple were married for 64 years until Orville passed away in 2007. She had a passion for cooking and baking and her grandsons will miss her apple pie. She is survived by he son Dean (Ruth), and daughter Jean (Rodney Buege) Kozlovsky. 3 grandsons Christopher (Tina), Jacob (Nikki Broderick) and Jon (Alicia) and great grandchildren. One brother in California Richard (Zelda) VanCaster and a sister in law Lorraine Kozlovsky of Colorado. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Orville, two sisters Rosalie and Marge and one brother Junior. The family would like to thank Aurora Bay Care, Coleman Rescue Squad and Dr. Daroach for taking care of her for so many years. The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Annes Catholic Church in Coleman on Saturday January 11th from 9-11 AM. The service will be at 11 AM with Father Felix Abano officiating. Elizabeth will be laid to rest at St. Johns Cemetery in Coleman.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020