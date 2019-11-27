|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Kress
De Pere - Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Kress, age 100 and a longtime resident of De Pere, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Betty was born on February 11, 1919, in Green Bay, to Margaret (Mande) Hansen and Olaf Christian Hansen. The family moved to Channing, Michigan, and after she graduated from high school, she moved back to Green Bay. She married Frederick "Fred" Franklin Kress, in 1951. They had three children and many years together before he passed away in 1990. Betty resided in their family home in De Pere for almost 63 years, before moving last year to Middleton, near her daughter and family.
Betty is survived by her children, Marjorie Mae Kress, Mary Louise Kress-Just (James Just), and Richard George Kress (Phung); grandchildren Andrew Joanis, Marie (Gordon) Ruff, David (Hannah) Just and Elizabeth Just; great-grandchildren Grant Ruff, James Just and Ryan Ruff; nieces and nephews, and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband Frederick, her parents, and brothers and sisters-in-law Robert (Caroline) Hansen and James (Mary) Hansen.
Family and friends may visit at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, WI 54115 on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, from 10:00AM to 10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Betty at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to De Pere Christian Outreach, 506 Butler St., De Pere, WI 54115-form to mail online at http://www.deperechristianoutreach.org/donate.html or the Greater Green Bay YMCA, 235 N. Jefferson Street, Green Bay, WI 54101-online at
https://www.greenbayymca.org/give.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019