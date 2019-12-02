|
|
Elizabeth Kress
De Pere - Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Kress, age 100 and a longtime resident of De Pere, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Family and friends may visit at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan St., De Pere, WI 54115 on Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, from 10:00AM to 10:45AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Betty at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Faucett officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care of De Pere is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to De Pere Christian Outreach, 506 Butler St., De Pere, WI 54115-form to mail online at http://www.deperechristianoutreach.org/donate.html or the Greater Green Bay YMCA, 235 N. Jefferson Street, Green Bay, WI 54101-online at
https://www.greenbayymca.org/give.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019