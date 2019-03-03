|
Elizabeth L. Parins
Green Bay - Elizabeth L. (Carroll) Parins passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Emerald Bay Retirement Community. She was 99. Beth was born November 30, 1919, at the family farm in Merrimac, WI on the banks of the Wisconsin River.
One year later her mother, Elsa Miller Carroll died of complications from surgery for removal of a brain tumor. Her Grandma Carroll and aunts Mary, Alice and Laura came to take care of the family. After a few years, William moved his family to Baraboo with his sisters. Mary, Alice and Laura Carroll.
In 1926, Grandpa Carroll remarried Helen Mayo. The family had many good years until the "crash" in 1929. Grandpa William Carroll lost his job on the railroad and they moved to Portage. Times were hard!
Beth went to high school in Portage and then to U. W. Madison to study Home Economics. She spent many wonderful times in Baraboo with the "Aunts" and summers at Devils Lake with her "Tanta" Louise. While at U.W. Madison she met and married Robert Parins at St. Paul's Chapel on February 8, 1941. After Robert graduated from law school, the young couple moved to Minneapolis.
In 1944, they moved back to Green Bay and "Bob & Beth" joined St. Mary of the Angels Parish where Mom was active in the Altar Society. She belonged to the Antiquarians, Catholic Women's Club. Beth loved working in her flower gardens. They made many good friends during their long life in Green Bay as busy young people in the community who also raised five children: Claire (James) Braun, Andree (John) Chamberlin, Richard (Kristine) Parins, Teresa (Robert) Eckberg, and LuAnn Parins (Mark Weinheimer). Beth and family spent summers at their cottage on the bay where they spent a lot of time on the beach and rowing in the little Pram. She enjoyed the closeness of the Parins extended family. Mom loved to sing and go dancing along with playing cards, golfing, and bowling.
She is survived by her children and eleven grandchildren: Christine (Mike) Matysik, Vicky (Bruce) Brunner, Joe (Karen) Eckberg, Jason (Anne) Burroughs, Alison Czarnecki, Toni (Sarmad) Ashfaq, Tricia (Leon) Lemke, Katy (Nate) Gray, Bob Parins, Justin (Kris Adams) Eckberg, Zac (Erin) Eckberg; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 76 years, The Honorable Robert J. Parins; her parents, William and Elsa Carroll, stepmother, Helen; her brother, James (Maxine) Carroll, and great-granddaughter, Brianna Brunner.
Beth and Bob moved to Emerald Bay Retirement Community in 2013. They were a wonderful addition to that community and were loved and cared for by everyone there. We would like to thank all the residents of Emerald Bay, especially Barb and Louise, and the staff of Emerald Bay. They have been a wonderful family to Mom. We would also like to thank Home Instead, especially Kathy, Yousedy, and Sally, Mom's constant companions, best friends and caregivers. A special thank you is also extended to Heartland Hospice and all of their staff who helped Beth in these final years.
A memorial fund has been established to benefit the Wisconsin Chapter of Nature Conservancy Baraboo Hills, 124 2nd St #33, Baraboo, WI 53913.
Visitations will be held at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, followed by the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019