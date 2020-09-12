Elizabeth "Betty" Ledvina
Green Bay - Elizabeth "Betty" A. Ledvina, 84, Green Bay, formerly of Luxemburg, passed away peacefully Friday, September 11, 2020 at Rebekah Haven Assisted Living Facility in Green Bay. She was born on February 25, 1936 in Luxemburg to the late Peter J. and Caroline (Pauli) Estel. She attended grade school at St. Mary Catholic School in Luxemburg and graduated in 1954 from Luxemburg High School. On May 11, 1957 Betty married her high school sweetheart, Donald Ledvina at St. Mary Catholic Church in Luxemburg. She was a lifelong member of the parish and belonged to the Christian Mother Society. She enjoyed being involved and often volunteered to serve on various committees. Betty began her working career at Flegal's Grocery Store, but after a few years she and Don decided to risk everything they had to start their own business and on April 2, 1961, the doors opened to their brand new building, and "Don's Bakery" was established on Main Street, downtown Luxemburg. Don did all the baking at night so once the doors opened early in the morning, every item was fresh! Betty worked days to take care of the necessary duties that go along with preparing and selling bakery products. She was always the smiling face that greeted the customers as they walked through the door. They were so very proud of the successful business they started and the fact that they did it together, for over 50 years. Don preceded her in death on August 3, 2017. Betty's enjoyments included vegetable and flower gardening, canning, sewing, dancing, playing cards, shopping, but most of all spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include her three children, Tom (Chris) Ledvina, TN; Barb (Dan) Dhuey, New Franken; Tim (Jodi) Ledvina, Luxemburg; seven grandchildren, Nick (Serreah) Dhuey, Josh (Rebeca Ratajczak) Dhuey, Cody (Abby) Ledvina, Cody Gross, Shanelle (Ray Stapler) Marcel, Joel Ledvina, Ella Ledvina; seven great grandchildren, Harmony, Gabriella, Lilyana, Omri, Elijah, Kynslie and Michkiya; one brother Bob Estel, Green Bay; four sisters in law and one brother in law, Elaine (Shefchik) Estel, Christine (Ledvina) Gruetzmacher, Sandy Ledvina, Ken and Theresa Ledvina; many nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, eight siblings, Raymond and Betty (Rollin) Estel, Eleanor and Jake Wachal, Anastasia "Stacy" and Frank Krines Margaret Krines, Peter and Alice (Hendricks) Estel, Millie and Eben Vandeveld, Hildegard and Norman Jonet, Ben Estel, Marcy (Denis) Estel; three brothers in law and one sister in law, Basil Ledvina, Verlyn Gruetzmacher, Bernard and Caroline (Wachal) Ledvina, her father in law and mother in law, Joseph and Julia (Wessely) Ledvina.
Friends may call 9:00 to 11:45 am on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Funeral NOON on Tuesday at the church with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Entombment in the Shrine of The Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Ledvina Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
Covid-19 virus protection advised by distancing, hand sanitizing and wearing a face covering, please.
The family would like to extend a deep and heartfelt thank you to the incredible caregivers and staff of Rebekah Haven Assisted Living Facility. You truly made it a special place for Mom over the past four years, and we love you for loving her. We will forever be grateful! Also, a special thank you to Unity Hospice Staff for your wonderful care and compassion over the past few weeks.